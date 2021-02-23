Bertha Roberts

Body

Bertha Irene Bates Roberts, 85, of Murphy, passed away Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, following a period of declining health.

Bertha was born Feb. 6, 1936, to Elbert and Susie Long Bates of Unaka.

Bertha graduated from Hiwassee Dam High School in 1953. Following graduation, she worked in Atlanta, eventually returning home and becoming a wife, mother, homemaker, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Bertha was a gardener and seamstress, often sharing her preserved foods and skilled needlework with her family and loved ones.

She loved her grandchildren and created many treasured memories with them. She also loved her great-grandchildren and always looked forward to a visit from them.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Homer, E.G. and Leonard Cole; and sister, Annie Bates.

Survivors include her son, Gary Roberts and wife Kelly of Murphy; grandchildren, Brandy Roberts and fiance Hayden Christy of Murphy, Lindsay Roberts Fleming and husband Clay of Atlanta, Ga., and Tracy Roberts Brown and husband Marcus Brown of Atlanta, Ga.; nine great-grandchildren, Alex Rose, Jared Rose, Carly Rose, Phillip Rose, Anna Fleming, Luke Fleming, Noelle Fleming, Reagan Fleming and Rory Fleming. She is also survived by her former spouse, Glenn Roberts, who continued to be supportive to her throughout her life.

Visitation was held from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, at Townson-Rose Funeral Home of Murphy. The funeral and celebration of life service was held in Townson-Rose Funeral Home Chapel to be followed by burial at Unaka Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Alan Harris officiated. Pallbearers were Marcus Brown, Hayden Christy, David Payne and Josh Grubb. Honorary pallbearer was Bruce Burgess.

We appreciate everyone that attended the visitation and celebration of life.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.

You may send tributes to the family at www.townson-rose.com.