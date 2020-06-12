Bert Bateman

Body

Bert Dean Bateman, 82, of Topton, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at his residence

He was a native and lifetime resident of Macon County.

He retired from Baker Furniture in 2000 after 24 years as product engineer.

He was a member of White Oak Flats Baptist Church, where he served as clerk for over 30 years. Bert enjoyed woodcarving and playing music.

He was the son of the late Clayton Henry and Vella Mildred Solesbee Bateman. Bert was also preceded in death by his brother, Robert Bateman.

Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Phyllis Ann Rowland Bateman; a son, the Rev. Dean Bateman and wife Susan of Nantahala; two grandchildren, Shawn Bateman and wife Emily, missionaries in Argentina, and Elisha Bateman Greene of Nantahala; seven great-grandchildren, Ian, Bethany, Caroline, Savannah and Madelyn Bateman, and Andrew and Ellie Greene.

Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, June 13, at White Oak Flats Baptist Church with the Revs. Dean Bateman and Jerry Tatham officiating. Interment will be at Aquone Community Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ronnie Bateman, Justin Mintz, Stan West, Edwin Flowers, and Joey and Tanner Rowland.

Family will receive friends from 11-11:50 a.m. Saturday, June 13, at White Oak Flats Baptist Church prior to the services.

The family requests memorials be made in memory of Bert Dean Bateman to White Oak Flats Mission Fund, 1230 Long Branch Road, Topton, NC 28781.

Ivie Funeral Home Andrews, is in charge of all arrangements.

An online guest register is available at iviefuneralhome.com.