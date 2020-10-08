Barbara Wheeler

Body

Barbara JoAnn Wheeler, 82, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.

She was born Aug. 13, 1938, the fifth child to the late Edward and Cleo Carter Buckner in Murphy.

She graduated from Murphy High School. She was an associate member of the USS Rich Association.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Jim, in 2017; and their beloved son, Joey Wheeler, in 2018; set of infant twin sisters; infant brother; sister, Vera, and brother-in-law, Ray Bond.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Cathy (Clancy) Nash; grandchildren, Danny (Diana) Nash, Denise Nash, Christopher Roberts and Caitlain Roberts; great-grandchildren, Makayla, Crystal, Wyatt and Micah; several nieces and nephews, and special friends, Arvinia and Danny Hicks.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at the Tobias Funeral Home – Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road at Grange Hall Road, with Christopher Wheeler (nephew) officiating. Burial will follow at Dayton Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the services on Friday, Oct. 9.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.