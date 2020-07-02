Body

Avery Chase Hawkins 16, of Hiwassee Dam, was called home by his Lord and Savior on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

Avery was a native and lifelong resident of Hiwassee Dam. He was a rising junior at Hiwassee Dam High School. Avery played baseball at shortstop and center field, and was excited about being on first base for the Hiwassee Dam Eagles.

Avery was a caring young man, who was always looking out for the less fortunate. He never met a stranger and was an all-around good kid. Avery looked up to his older brother, Austin, and loved spending time with his family and friends.

Avery is survived by his father, Kevin Hawkins of Murphy; and mother Monica Rose Parker and husband Dustin of Hayesville.

In addition to his parents, Avery is survived by sister, Raylynn Parker; two step-sisters; Alexis and Emily Parker; two step-brothers, Dustin and Nicholas Parker; maternal grandparents, Marvin Rose of Chattanooga, Tenn., and Wanda Bailey of Hiwassee Dam; paternal grandparents, Richard and Linda Hawkins of Hiwassee Dam; aunt, Michelle Chastain and husband Tim of Murphy; uncle, Justin Sharpe and family of Murphy; and many cousins and friends also survive.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 2, at Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy, with the Revs. Josh Ledford and Lawrence English officiating. Interment will be at Bell Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Avery’s family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, at Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made in memory of The Hawkins Brothers to United Community Bank, 116 Peachtree St., Murphy, NC 28906.

Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy, is in charge of all arrangements.

