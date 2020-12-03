Body

Anna Woodard Bobo, 82, of Atlanta, Ga., passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at her residence.

She was a native of Murphy and had lived in the Hiwassee Dam community in her younger years.

She worked as an administrative assistant at Murphy Medical Center before moving to Atlanta in 1977. -She then focused on being a caregiver and raising her family.

Anna loved animals, and she was an avid reader.

She was a member of Peachtree Presbyterian in Atlanta.

Anna was the daughter of the late Locke and Pearl McNabb Woodard.

Surviving are her loving husband of 41 years, George Bobo; four children, Randy Kent of Albany, N.Y., Lisa Yusko of Columbia, S.C., Matt Woody of Atlanta, Ga., and David Bobo of Atlanta, Ga.; a sister, Ruth Isley of Burlington; and seven grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, in the chapel of Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy, with the Rev. Jim Payne officiating. Interment was in Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers were Matt Woody, David Bobo, Pat Yusko, John Veatch, Greg Swain and Chad McNabb. The family asks that those who attend wear a mask.

The family received friends prior to the services from 1-2:45 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy.

Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy, was in charge of all arrangements.

