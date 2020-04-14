Body

Ada Beaver Cole, 85, of Turtletown, Tenn., passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

She was a native of Cherokee County, and the daughter of the late Joseph McKinley and Mary Allen Beaver.

Ada was a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, E.G. Cole; one daughter, Tamela Kaye Cook; and eight siblings.

She is survived by two sons, Michael Cole and wife Teresa and Steven Cole and wife Connie; four grandsons and seven great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to noon Friday, April 10, at Townson-Rose Funeral Home in Murphy.

The family will have a private graveside service.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Unaka Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Glenn Crowe, 11931 Beaverdam Road, Murphy, NC 28906.

You may send tributes to the Cole family at townson-rose.com.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.