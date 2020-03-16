Virus shuts down many activities

Body

Gov. Roy Cooper declared a statewide state of emergency in response to five more people testing positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus on March 10.

On Thursday, Cooper recommended that all gatherings of 100 people or more be canceled. He then issued an executive order Saturday banning those gatherings. As of Monday, there were 33 positive tests statewide, although none in Cherokee County.

Here is a list of closures, postponements and other important notices from across the county.

Schools

The N.C. High School Athletic Association shutdown all sports activities starting midnight Friday. Spring sports are tentatively scheduled to resume Monday, April 6.

Under Cooper's executive order, Cherokee County Schools, The Learning Center charter school and other schools across the state are closed for at least two weeks.

Tri-County Community College announced Sunday that it would close all campuses from March 16-20.

Government

On Thursday, the Town of Andrews requested that payments be mailed or placed in the drop box outside of town hall at 1101 Main St., Andrews, NC 28901. On Monday, Mayor James Reid closed town hall to public access. Residents were advised to call town hall at 321-5111, ext. 1, with any questions.

While courthouses across the state are remaining open, Chief Justice Cheri Beasley directed that local courts postpone cases in district and superior court for at least 30 days. All counties were also directed to post a notice asking any person who has been exposed to COVID-19 to not enter the courthouse. Online court services, like payments, are available at nccourts.gov/services.

On Friday, the Nantahala Regional Library canceled all programs and events through Friday, April 10. By Saturday, the American Association for Retired Persons suspended its tax-aide program at the Murphy Public Library. On Sunday, Murphy Mayor Rick Ramsey announced that the Murphy Public Library branch would close until further notice. Later that day, library director Franklin Shook announced all branches would be closed through the end of March.

Both the Town of Murphy and Murphy Electric Power Board have decided to suspend face-to-face business. Ramsey requested payments be placed in the dropbox in front of the building or mailed. Water payments may be sent to P.O. Box 130, Murphy, NC 28906. Power payments may be sent to P.O. Box 1009, Murphy, NC 28906.

Medical

Erlanger is limiting visitors at its hospitals, including Erlanger Western Carolina Hospital in Peachtree. For a list of visitors allowed, visit Erlanger's website.

Valley View Care & Rehabilitation Center in Andrews started prohibiting visitors Thursday. Visitation would only be granted if necessary, as in an end-of-life medical issue.

Arts & entertainment

The Brasstown Concert Association canceled its Young Artists Concert on Sunday, Andre O’Neil concert Sunday, March 29, and 88 Plus 8 concert Sunday, April 19.

John C. Campbell Folk School in Brasstown canceled all classes and events through April 18. The annual Empty Bowls fundraiser, which was scheduled for Saturday and supports food banks in Cherokee and Clay counties, will be held at a later date. The event was already sold out.

The Community Youth Players production of Beauty and the Beast Jr. was postponed until April 23-26. Shows will be 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday.

The Andrews Art Museum's 50/50 Show scheduled for Friday, April 10, was postponed until later this spring.

The Valley River Arts Guild decided to close operations for the time being. As a result, the Murphy Art Center will be closed.

Other closings

The Veterans Building in Peachtree, home of American Legion Post 96, was closed for all meetings and gatherings starting Friday, as directed by American Legion National Headquarters.

Walmart adjusted its daily hours to 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Some religious services were streamed online. United Methodist churches were asked by Bishop Paul Leeland to suspend worship, while Bishop Peter Jurgis excused Catholics from attending Holy Mass.

Murphy Health & Fitness closed at noon Monday for two weeks.

The Murphy Rotary Club, which meets at noon Monday at Brother’s Restaurant, will not meet for the rest of the month.

Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River Casino & Hotel decided to close for two weeks, starting at 6 a.m. Wednesday, March 18. Harrah's Cherokee Casinos will be paying two weeks of pay to all team members, and benefits will not be interrupted.