Marlene Bryan

Marlene Lorraine Bryan, 69, of Murphy, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020.

She was born in Quincy, Fla., but she was a resident of Cherokee County.

Marlene was the daughter of the late Randol and Wilma Earley Bryan.

She was a truck driver and loved doing genealogy research.

Marlene was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Murphy.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Walter Chambers.

She is survived by one brother, David Bryan I; one sister, Linda Bullock; niece, Michelle O’Connor; and one grandson, Rian Mileti.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Murphy. Burial was at Liveoak Park Memorial Cemetery in Crestview, Fla.

The family received friends from 10:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Murphy.

You may send tributes to the Bryan family at townson-rose.com.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.