Season's greetings

The Andrews Chamber of Commerce’s annual Magic on Main Electric Christmas Parade was held after dark Saturday before a nice crowd in downtown Andrews. Bags of candy were handed out to children beforehand, while Santa and Mrs. Claus got to spend quality time with Cindy Lou Who and the Grinch afterward. In Murphy on Nov. 23, the Tilford family of Hiwassee Dam stops to watch as Jordan Mixon and Jill Kernea of the Festive Fairies fluff out Murphy’s Christmas Tree. Murphy Electric Power Board employees helped the Festive Fairies – Mixon, Kernea and Cindy Chastain – install the tree last week.