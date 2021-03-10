Scout adds 2 to news staff

Body

Murphy – The Cherokee Scout, the primary news source for residents of Cherokee and surrounding counties since 1889, has added two new members to the local news team.

“We’ve been blessed to have great associates over the years,” Scout Publisher & Editor David Brown said. “Even though it’s bittersweet when good associates leave, we’re happy to see them move on to better things and open the door for new talent to make a difference in the community.”

Charlie Benton comes to the Scout from the neighboring The Graham Star, where he has been a staff writer since 2020. Before that, he worked with the Starkville (Miss.) Daily News and Hobbs (N.M.) News-Sun. He has a bachelor’s degree in communications from the Mississippi University of Women.

Brown said Benton’s primary coverages will include education, including the Cherokee County Board of Education and Tri-County Community College Board of Trustees, as well as health-care issues, which today primarily revolves around the coronavirus.

Stacy Van Buskirk, a graduate of Western Carolina University, first worked with the Scout and Andrews Journal from 2012-15 before moving on to work with the Cherokee County Tourism Development Authority. In July 2015, she gave birth to twins prematurely, and they stayed at T.C. Thompson Children’s Hospital in Chattanooga, Tenn., for 45 days afterward.

Van Buskirk took a break from her career to raise her twins and another son born in 2016. She continued to support Reach of Cherokee County Inc. as secretary of the board of directors, which included writing monthly articles about domestic violence advocacy in the Scout.

Brown said Van Buskirk will write about the many aspects of local life and the people who live here.

“We’re very happy to bring Stacy back into the fold, and Charlie gives us another experienced hand to ensure we cover the news local residents want and need to know,” he added.

Benton and Van Buskirk replace former staff writer Samantha Sinclair, who has transferred within Community Newspapers Inc. to the Franklin County (Ga.) Citizen Leader, which is much closer to her home in Clarkesville, Ga. Sinclair is married to Matthew Osborne, former editor of the Scout and Journal, and they have three sons.

“Samantha and Matthew made a positive impact in the community, which is something I hope can be said about all of us at your local newspaper,” Brown said.