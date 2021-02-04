Motorcycle veterans ride in to help local families

  • Phil Roche/For the Cherokee Scout Local members of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association were in Andrews on Saturday morning working on a veteran’s home that needs cleaning and repairs.
    Phil Roche/For the Cherokee Scout Local members of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association were in Andrews on Saturday morning working on a veteran’s home that needs cleaning and repairs.
Every month, owner Kerry Collins donates funds raised from sales at the U.S. Vets Thrift Store to local veterans service organizations. The local Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association was especially…

Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.