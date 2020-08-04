Dorothy Dockery

Body

Dorothy W. Dockery, 85, of Murphy, passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Cherokee County, and the daughter of the late Carter and Edith Coleman Worley.

Dorothy worked as a cafeteria employee for the Cherokee County Schools. She enjoyed gardening, canning and cooking.

Dorothy loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren but loved her children first. Dorothy also loved her dog, Mr. Snow.

She loved the Lord and was a member of Grape Creek Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Dockery Jr.; one sister, Dora Lee Worley; and special friend, Frank Dockery.

She is survived by five daughters, Doris Smith, Joyce English and husband Jim, Wanda Dockery and husband Maxey, Ruth Dockery and husband Mark and Mary Murphy and husband David; one brother, Floyd Worley and wife Mollie; two sisters, Alice Martin and Mabel Hall; grandchildren, Jaiden and Faith Murphy, Caleb and Krysta English, Gavin English, Levi and Hannah English, Jessica and Zack Smith, Adam and Kerri Garrett, Kenneth and Hope Dockery, Rachael Hopen, Candace Dockery and Scarlett Dockery; great-grandchildren, Kyndle, Kade, Kynadee, Asher, Abigaile, Luke, Leah, Lydia, Kaylyn and Madison.

Funeral services were held at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, at Grape Creek Baptist Church. The Rev. Steve West and Kenneth Dockery officiated. Burial was in the church cemetery. Pallbearers were Austin Hopen, Zack Smith, Adam Garrett, Kenneth Dockery, Caleb English, Gavin English and Levi English. Honorary pallbearers were Larry Davis and Doug Radford.

The family received friends from 4-6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, at Grape Creek Baptist Church.

You may send tributes to the Dockery family at townson-rose.com.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.