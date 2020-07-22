Body

Gary Jankens, 75, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020.

He was born in Michigan and worked 31 years in law enforcement in Bay City, Mich., and Sarasota, Fla.

He is survived by his wife, Linda; daughter, Kelli; and sons Jim and Marc (Laurie); plus special grandchildren, nephews and nieces. Also his two brothers, Gordy and Brian; and three sisters, Kay, Nancy and Barbara.

He was close to all his in-laws and extended family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests tributes to be sent to Shepherd of the Mountains Church, Murphy, where he was an involved and enthusiastic member.

Gary lived a full and active life, and had many friends. He enjoyed football games, his motorbike, hunting and his own dogs plus all the family pets.

An online remembrance page can be accessed through CochranFuneral Home.com.