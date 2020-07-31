Swimmers Left Out to Dry by Winter Closure

Subhead
Murphy Health & Fitness won’t cover pool this winter.
Andrews senior Gage Gillespie, who has qualified for the state swim meet all three of his years swimming under Bachteler, is just one of the many high school swimmers who will be affected by the closure of Murphy Health and Fitness’s pool this winter.
Murphy – When local high school swim coach Frank Bachteler stopped in at Murphy Health & Fitness, he was surprised and disappointed to find out that the club would not be covering their pool this…
