William Jack Arrowood, 81, of Marble, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at a Hayesville care facility.

He was a native of Cherokee County, but had lived in Lilburn, Ga., before joining the United States Air Force.

Jack had worked for several phone companies, including Southern Bell, AT&T, and Lucent Technologies, before moving back to Marble.

He was the son of the late Fred and Geneva Deaton Arrowood.

He is survived by a son, Mike Arrowood and wife Juana of Marble; two sisters, Lillie Mae Leatherwood of Murphy and Shirley Kruger of Marble; and a granddaughter, Aurora

Arrowood.

A private graveside service was held at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens with graveside military rites conducted by Murphy American Legion Post 96, Hayesville VFW Post 6812, Hayesville American Legion Post 532 and Robins AFB Honor Guard.

Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy, was in charge of all arrangements.

An online guest register is available at www.iviefuneralhome.com.