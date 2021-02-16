William Ashe

Body

William Ault Ashe, 89, of Murphy, passed away Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.

William was born Sept. 30, 1931, in Cherokee County to the late Wade and Sarah Harris Ashe.

He was a contractor for the U.S. Postal Service. William loved to mow grass and watching birds while sitting on the front porch. He was also a Korean War veteran of the U.S. Army.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Jean Ashe; and grandson, Jonathan Ashe.

William is survived by his son, Harold Ashe and wife Sandy; brothers, Ben Ashe, Roy Ashe and wife Marie, and Vernon Ashe; sister, Mary Fleming; daughter-in-law, Connie Ashe; grandchildren, Beth Buchanan and husband Luke, Kimberly Hooper and husband Tommy, Jill Ashe, and Rydale Ashe and wife Jessica; great-grandchildren, Joshua Ashe, Carter Hooper, Lawson Ashe and Fletcher Ashe; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at Townson-Rose Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Billy Stiles officiated. Burial was at Old Martins Creek Cemetery. Pallbearers were Rydale Ashe, Joshua Ashe, Luke Buchanan, Tommy Hooper, Rhuel Hughes and Bob Penland.

The family received friends from noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at Townson-Rose Funeral Home Chapel.

You may send tributes to the family at www.townson-rose.com.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.