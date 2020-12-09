William Arrowood

Body

William Jack Arrowood, 81, of Marble, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at a Hayesville care facility.

He was a native of Cherokee County, but lived in Lilburn, Ga., before joining the United States Air Force. Jack had worked for several phone companies before moving back to Marble.

He was the son of the late Fred and Geneva Deaton Arrowood.

He is survived by a son, Mike Arrowood and wife Juana of Marble; two sisters, Lillie Mae Leatherwood of Murphy and Shirley Kruger of Marble; and a granddaughter, Aurora Arrowood.

A private graveside service will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.

Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy, is in charge of all arrangements.

An online guest register is available at iviefuneralhome.com.