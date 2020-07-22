Body

Willa Mae Loving, 95, of Murphy, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Cherokee County, and the daughter of the late Henry and Dovie Dockery Kephart.

Willa Mae had worked at Murphy Textile, Brumby’s Textile and Adam Sportswear. She loved gardening.

Willa Mae was a member of Hanging Dog Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Loving; one son, Marvin Loving; one daughter, Virginia Loving; and six brothers, William, Russell, Sheridan, Bass, Oscar and Earl Kephart.

She is survived by one daughter, Carolyn Cooke and husband Garth; two brothers, Ralph and Odis Kephart; five grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 23, at Hanging Dog Baptist Church. Dr. Eddis Dockery will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Keith, Kurt, Patrick and Corey Marcus, Merle Kephart and Trevor Lovin.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, July 23, at Hanging Dog Baptist Church.

You may send tributes to the Loving family at townson-rose.com.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.