Vernell Whitaker, 85, of Andrews, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at her home.

She was a native of Graham County but had lived in Andrews the majority of her life.

Vernell was a hard worker all of her life. She enjoyed singing, cooking, canning, gardening, caring for her rose bushes, and most of all, her grandkids.

Vernell was a member of Valleytown Chapel Church and really enjoyed her church family.

She was the daughter of the late Henry and Flora Millsaps, and wife of the late “Shorty” Whitaker, who died June 12, 2018. Vernell was also preceded in death by a daughter, Martha Brown; two sisters, Bonnie Turpin and Wanda Sylvester; and four brothers, Junior Millsaps, Boyd Millsaps, Arthur Gunter and Ellis Gunter.

Surviving are two daughters, Lisa Sutton and husband Scott of Andrews, and Lois Pierce and husband Phillip of Dahlonega, Ga.; a son, Joe Brown of Dalton, Ga.; a sister, Betty McLean and husband Larry of Andrews; eight grandchildren and a special grandson, Jake Lovingood; 10 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and a special sister-in-law, Ollie Corn and husband Kenny, whom she loved dearly.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 10, in the chapel of Ivie Funeral Home, Andrews, with the Revs. Joel Creasman and Jerry Luther officiating. Interment will be in Valley River Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Kenny Corn, James Brown, Scott Sutton, Jimmy Pendergrass, Phillip Crawford and Doug Smith.

The family will receive friends from noon-1:45 p.m. Friday, July 10, at Ivie Funeral Home, Andrews.

Ivie Funeral Home, Andrews, in charge of all arrangements.

An online guest register is available at iviefuneralhome.com.