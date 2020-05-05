Subhead

Tommy Teems, 80, of Brasstown, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020.

He was the son of the late Conley and Georgia Watkins Teems.

Tommy had worked for Magnavox. He attended Faith Tabernacle Church.

In addition to his parents, Tommy was preceded in death by his infant brother; three brothers, Harry, Allen and Robert Teems; and one sister, Barbara Brumley.

Tommy is survived by his two brothers, Donald and Leon Teems; and one sister, Betty Chance.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, May 4, at Townson-Rose Funeral Home Chapel of Hayesville. Pastor Bill Dyer officiated. Burial was in Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Warne.

The family received friends from noon-2 p.m. Monday, May 4, at Townson-Rose Funeral Home Chapel of Hayesville.

You may send tributes to the Teems family at townson-rose.com.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.