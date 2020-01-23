Teresa Boring

Body

Teresa Diane Boring, 62, of Murphy, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at her residence.

She was a native of Maryville, Tenn., before moving to Cherokee County. She worked as a medical assistant and secretary in the healthcare industry.

Teresa loved her Lord and Savior. She was a faithful member of Liberty Baptist Church. She enjoyed her mission trips in Belize.

She never met a stranger and left everyone with a smile.

Teresa enjoyed cooking, crafting and working in her flowers, but most of all, she loved spending time with her husband.

She was the daughter of Louie and Dixie Luttrell Harris of Maryville, Tenn.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Sarah Moore.

Surviving, in addition to her parents, are her loving husband, Ernie Boring; two sons, Barry Moore and wife Andrea of Winston-Salem, and Isaac Boring and wife Anne of Hiwassee Dam; two daughters, Amber Wills and husband Justin of Hiwassee Dam, and Erin McFaddin and husband Brandon of Alexander; a sister, Kelly White and husband David of Maryville; a brother, Ronald Harris and wife Chris of Maryville; six grandchildren, Christian, Jake, Savannah, Jared, Lillian and Brody; two nieces, Cara and Caitlin; and two nephews, Britt and Chandler.

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, in the chapel of Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy,

with the Revs. Tim Dickey and Richard Roberson officiating.

The family will receive friends from 5-5:50 p.m.Friday, Jan. 24, at Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy, prior to the services.

A second memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Smith Mortuary in Maryville with the Rev. Russ Cooper officiating.

The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Smith Mortuary prior to the services.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in memory of Teresa Diane Boring to Liberty Baptist Church, 12760 Highway 294, Murphy,

NC 28906.

Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy, is in charge of all arrangements.

An online guest register is available at iviefuneralhome.com.