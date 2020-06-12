Stanley Wood Jr.

Body

Stanley Wayne Wood Jr., 69, of Murphy, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

He was born April 25, 1951, in Copperhill, Tenn., to the late Stanley Wayne Wood Sr. and Elie Ann Nichols.

Mr. Wood was a lifelong resident of Murphy. He was a member of Friendship Baptist Church, Montgomery Lodge No. 426 AF&AM – Scottish Rite, and Eastern Star Martha Chapter No. 246.

Stanley enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. He was a steamfitter with the Local Union No. 43 since 1972 and had retired with the Tennessee Valley Authority.

He was preceded in death by his brother, J.D. Wood, and sister, Ann Simpson.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Lynda Lou Gaddis Wood; two children, Rhonda (Darrell) Stallard of Murphy, and Cyndi McNutt of Murphy; sister, Carol Stallings of Gibsonville, N.C.; grandchildren, Seth and Kayla Stallard; great-granddaughter, Brinlee Anne Stallard; one great-grandson in December; one niece and four nephews.

Services will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 14, at Cochran Funeral Home, Murphy, with the Rev. Josh Ledford officiating. Music will be provided by Kermit and Charlotte Peak. Interment will follow in Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers: will be Seth Stallard, Chase Locke, Nathan Harbin, Tom Deweese, Adam Wright and Brian Hass. Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Jarnigan, Russ Logan and David Gaddis.

The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, June 14, at Cochran Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shriners.

Arrangements are entrusted to Cochran Funeral Home of Murphy.

You may send condolences to the family and sign the guest register at cochranfuneralhomes.com.