Shirley Harder

Body

Shirley Charlotte Smith Harder, 97, of Murphy, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, in a Murphy care facility.

She was a native of Poplarville, Miss., but had lived most of her life in Brandon, Fla., before moving to Murphy in 1989.

She was a homemaker and a member of Murphy First Baptist Church.

Shirley enjoyed gardening, cooking, sewing and painting.

She was the daughter of late Melton Wallace and Nora Smith Smith, and wife of the late Junius E. “Duke” Harder.

Surviving are two daughters, Susan Vonceil Sertain of Asheville, and Nora Claire Harder of Brooksville, Fla.; one sister, Carolyn Ruth Byrd of Poplarville, Miss.; one brother, Edward Joel Smith of Poplarville Miss.; two grandchildren, Charlotte Sertain Farley and Lauren Suzanne Sertain; two great-grandchildren, Anthony Joel Sertain and Samantha Claire McCoy; and one great-great-granddaughter, Isabella Rose McCoy.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 15, in the chapel of Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy, with the Rev. Jimmy Tanner officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date in Juniper Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Poplarville, Miss.

In lieu of flowers. the family requests memorials be made in memory of Shirley Charlotte Smith Harder to Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or online at https://www.samaritanspurse.org/.

Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy, is in charge of all arrangements.

An online guest register is available at iviefuneralhome.com.