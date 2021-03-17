Body

Scott Thompson, 75, of Murphy, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021.

He was born in Richmond, Va., to the late Martin and Eddie Cutshaw Thompson.

Scott was an owner/operator of Florida Awning Glass and Screening.

He was a member of the Fort Pierce Masonic Lodge No. 87 and member of the St. Lucie Commandry No. 17 York Rite.

Scott was a U.S. Marine veteran during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed gardening and charitable giving.

Scott was of the Presbyterian faith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Gwenda Thompson.

He is survived by his brother, Tommy Thompson and wife Vickie of Lakeland, Fla.; sisters, Dea Rucks and husband Stanley of Okeechobee, Fla., and Diane Crane and husband David of Fort Pierce, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.

No services are planned at this time.

You may send tributes to the family at www.townson-rose.com.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.