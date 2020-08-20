Body

Sarah Shulin of Port Royal, S.C., formerly Sarah Tiblis of Warne, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020.

Her passion was her family and her work at the Beaufort County Library as children’s programmer.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas Shulin; her children, Timothy and Felix; her mother and father, Kenneth and Ava Tiblis; her sister, Jamie Tiblis; and her brother, Jack Tiblis.

If you wish to send condolences, you may send them to Thomas Shulin, 700 Preserve Ave. E., Apt. 7309, Port Royal, SC 29935.

A Go Fund Me has also been set up for the children at https://www.gofundme.com/f/honoring-sarah-shulin-1988-2020?utm_source+facebook&utm_medium+social&utm_campaign+p_cf+share-flow-1.

Sarah could light up a room with her smile. We will miss her everyday.

A life celebration will be held at a later date.