Sandra Parrish

Body

Sandra Carole (Myers) Parrish, 77, of Las Vegas, Nev., passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.

She was born Nov. 24, 1942.

Sandra was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Larry Samuel Parrish; her sister, Tommye Jean (Myers) Bailey; her mother, Tommye Jewel (Anthony) Anderson; her father, LeRoy Myers; and her beloved daughter-in-law, Ruth Iles.

Sandra is survived by her daughter, Angela Carole (Iles) Kelley and son-in-law Randall Kelley; her son, Steven Scott Iles; and her brother-in-law, Richard (Dick) Bailey. Her surviving grandchildren are Mitchell Johnson, Michael Johnson, James Johnson, Alanna Kelley, Zachary Iles, Alena Iles and Ashlyn Iles. Sandra’s great-grandchildren include Nathan Johnson, Aidan Johnson, Makayla Johnson, Arayia Iles, and Adalyn Silva.

Sandra was a stay-at-home mom until her children were teenagers. Sandra earned a bachelor’s degree in her 40s and became a grade school teacher for special needs students.

She was a proud Daughters of the America Revolution member and family historian.

Her children and grandchildren will remember her best for her love of playing the piano and her beautiful voice, her superior talent at painting and drawing, and her quilting, crocheting, sewing and making clothing.

Sandra was also a fabulous cook, and she adored chocolate, ice cream, wine and Coca-Cola. She loved to laugh, and she loved to play board games and cards. She was very competitive, and she gave that trait to her children.

Sandra’s family wishes to thank the staff at Avenir Memory Care, especially her main caregiver, LaWanda, for giving her the best care in this past year and making her feel loved while the family couldn’t visit her during the pandemic.

A memorial service will be held for Sandra at 4 p.m. Pacific on Friday, Oct. 16, at Davis Funeral Services, 1401 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89146.

For anyone who would like to live stream the service, you may do so at https://www.davisfuneralservicesrainbow.com/obituary/Sandra-Parrish.