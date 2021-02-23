Body

Roy E. Hogan, 84, of Marietta, Ga., passed away Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.

He was born Nov. 2, 1936, in Brasstown.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home in Powder Springs, Ga., with the Rev. Aud Brown officiating.

He was preceded by his parents, Voyd V. Hogan and Ida Chastain Hogan, and brothers J.V. Hogan and Ray L. Hogan, all Brasstown.

Surviving are his wife of 63 years, June L. Hogan; daughters, Cindy Jones (Tommy) of Powder Springs, and Donna Gaydon of Powder Springs; five grandchildren, Blake Gaydon, Dusty Jones, Brandon Gaydon, Travis Jones and Brianna Bethea; 14 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

He spent many years around race cars at Dixie Speedway and Tri-County Race Track. His 52-years love of slot car racing brought him many wonderful memories and cherished friends. He loved saying: “This old man can whip those young ‘uns.”

He loved being with his family. From going to ballgames, wrestling matches, cheerleading to eating lunch with the grandchildren and special outing trips to the Dollar Tree. And if he ever invited you to a “peanut butter party” you were special to him.

He was a Master hardwood finisher for 63 years. Starting with AR Abrams to Nelson Smith in Atlanta, Ga. His last few working years were at the Atlanta Airport Hilton.

He will be laid to rest at Little Brasstown Baptist Church in Brasstown.

“It’s not if you win or lose, it’s only if you win.”

And everyone know this driver

Only went to win.

He was our favorite driver

He loved being #1

Here’s some facts, you should know

To understand him some.

He meant what he said

He said what he meant

He loved Bud Light Lime and peanut butter 100%.

I would get a call the day after a race

His voice beaming that he had won

Always bragging about beating the young guys

And explain every detail of the fun.

He would talk about his buddies

And what race was coming next

Then work all week preparing.

And loading up his chest.

He really loved the holidays

You’d get to hear his jokes

He loved NASCAR and slot cars.

And always watched “Gunsmoke.”

He was Roy Boy, Dad, Paw Paw and Pop

He’d go to the boys’ ballgames

And take the girls to shop.

He loved to do yard work

Was proud of his family

He was amazing working with wood.

And loved his Country.

“It’s not if you win or lose, it’s only if you win.”

When it comes to his life.

We were the winners in the end.

The Hogan family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, at the funeral home.

Arrangements were made under the caring guidance of Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home and Crematory, 770-943-1511