Robert Sistrunk

Robert David Sistrunk, 72, of Young Harris, Ga., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 after an extended illness. He passed peacefully at home surrounded by his family.

He was born in Hiawassee, Ga., and was of the Baptist faith.

Robert served his country in the United States Army in Vietnam, where he was a “tunnel rat.” He earned three bronze stars for bravery and several marksmanship medals.

Robert worked in construction most of his life but was a “Jack of all trades.”

He was an avid Harley Davidson motorcycle fan and rode many a mile on his bright red Harley.

Robert loved his wife and family, his chickens, bear and hog hunting, his dogs and his Harley.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert David Sistrunk and Juanita Sue Sistrunk.

He is survived by his wife, Leah Montez Sistrunk; son, Robert David Robey; two grandchildren; five brothers, Ronnie (Dawn), Jerry (Marsha), Ernie (Wanda), John and Stewart (Margaret); three sisters, Dolly Sue Rogers, Colleen Swanson (Larry) and Julie Maney (Virgil); special niece, Jessica Myers, and son Matthew; special cousin and caregiver, Renee Townson; and many nieces and nephews.

A private family service will be held at Moss Cemetery in Marble. The Rev. Zach Orton will officiate. Music will be conducted by Karla Orton, Alicia Parker and Dawn Sistrunk.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your church or favorite charity.

Special thanks to Regency Hospice for all of their care and devotion.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

You may send tributes to the family at www.townson-rose.com.