Robert Rilea

Robert C. Rilea, 81, of Brasstown, passed away Friday evening, April 17, 2020, at his home.

Mr. Rilea was born May 30, 1938, in Ocala, Fla., to the late Charles Leon Rilea and Florence Nellie Bird Rilea.

He was a charter member of Fannin County Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Mr. Rilea was a retired representative with Christian Record Service for the Blind and Visual Impaired.

His hobby was recycling and using the funds for his grandchildren’s education.

Survivors include his wife, Thelma Ryder Rilea; children, Iris Rilea, Annette and Byron Hampton, and Russell Rilea; siblings, Wilbur Rilea, Clif Rilea and Kathy Turner; grandchildren, Rachel Hampton, Daryl Hampton, Azalea Rilea and Daisy Rilea; one aunt, nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

Due to the Corona virus, service information will be announced at a later date by Cochran Funeral Home of Murphy.

