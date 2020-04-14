Robert Pullium

Body

Robert Eugene Pullium, 78, of Andrews, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at his home.

Robert was a native of Cherokee County, where he lived most of his life. He was a son of the late Grady and Sara Taylor Pullium. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Katherine Pullium.

Robert was a member of Valley River Baptist Church and had attended Faith Baptist Tabernacle.

He had worked as a crane operator for many years and for H.T. Hackney Valley River Convenience Store as a manager for 20 years.

Robert was a member of Local 917 International Union of Operating Engineers in Chattanooga, Tenn., and participated in the Wagon Train.

He loved fishing, hunting and camping with his grandsons in order to share his love of the outdoors.

Robert was a loving husband, father and grandfather. To have known Robert was to have loved Robert.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Martha Pullium; daughters, Angela Mayfield and husband James and Robbin Raxter and husband Michael; grandchildren, Melissa Garcia and husband Roberto, Robert Mayfield and wife Wendy, Dakota Gibby and Brody Raxter; and great-grandchildren, Scarlette and Hunter Koehler, Khloe Mayfield and Victoria Garcia.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, April 13, at Townson-Rose Chapel in Andrews. The Rev. Eddie Hardin and Pastor Dwight Reed officiated.

Burial was in Valleytown Cemetery. Pallbearers were, Robert Mayfield, Dakota Gibby, Brody Raxter, Matthew Bradley, Richard Mathis and Alex Woods. Honorary pallbearers were Kenneth and Caleb Bradley, Dennis Curtis, Jake and Logan Conley, and John Latta.

The family received friends from noon-1 p.m. Monday, April 13, at Townson-Rose Chapel, Andrews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Valley River Helping Hands through Facebook.

You may send tributes to the Pullium family at townson-rose.com.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.