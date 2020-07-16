Richard Thomas

Body

Richard “RJ” Johnston Thomas, 74, of Murphy, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020.

He was born in Georgia to the late Ernest and Louise Henley Thomas.

RJ was a U.S. Army veteran. He loved going off-roading, was an active member in the Valley River Humane Society and Sons of Confederate Veterans.

RJ enjoyed going to classic car shows and taking his 1962 Super Sport Chevy. He never stopped being active and lived his life to the fullest, even with his health problems.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Robbie Thomas; one sister, Dottie Bradley and husband Tate; one sister-in law, Patty Thomas; and many nieces and

nephews.

No services are planned at this time.

In memory of RJ Thomas, memorials may be made to the Valley River Humane Society, P.O. Box 658, Murphy, NC 28906.

You may send tributes to the Thomas family at townson-rose.com.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.