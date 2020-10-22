Image
John Richard Moore, 85, of Murphy, died peacefully Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Sylva.
He is predeceased by his parents, John Bunyan Moore and Bessie Hensley Moore; and seven siblings.
He is survived by sons, Richard Perrin Moore (Lee) of Charleston, S.C.; and John Christopher Moore of New York, N.Y.; grandchildren, Perrin, Elizabeth and Rogers, sisters, Pat Jabaley and Mary Brown; and many adored nieces and nephews.
A funeral service and private burial will be planned at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Four Seasons Hospice, https://www.fourseasonsfdn.org/memorial-gift/circle-of-love/col-gift/.