Raymond Zotkovich

Raymond Daniel (Ray) Zotkovich of Murphy, died Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. He was 73.

Raymond was born May 27, 1947, to Joseph Andrew Zotkovich and Elsie Kish Zotkovich in Melvindale, Mich.

He was a woodworker and ultimate handyman.

Raymond served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He retired from Ford Motor Company after over 37 years.

In addition to his parents, Raymond was preceded in death by his wife, Teryl Zotkovich, and a son, Mark Zotkovich.

He is survived by a son, Craig Zotkovich and his spouse, Stacie, of Commerce, Mich.; brother, Joe Zotkovich and his spouse, Kris Zotkovich, of Warren, Mich.; grandchildren, Samantha and Zachary of Commerce, Mich.; and niece, Kristen Rumps and her husband, Anthony, of Warren, Mich.; nephew, Andrew Zotkovich and his wife, Lisa, of Canton, Mich., and niece, Jennifer Zotkovich of Dearborn, Mich.