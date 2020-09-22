Peggy Bryant

Body

Peggy “Molly, Hero, Miss Johnson” Allison Bryant, 57, of Murphy, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Cherokee County. She was the daughter of the late Buford and Brenda Farmer Bryant.

Peggy had worked for Levi Strauss.

She loved to read, fish, ride horseback, puzzles and to cross stitch.

Peggy was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two twin brothers, Gary and Terry Bryant.

Peggy is survived by two sons, Brian Hamby and Ryan Hamby and wife Heather; four sisters, Paula Bryant, Pam Spiva and husband Steve, Penny Pendergrass and husband Johnny and Debbie Jones and husband Sonny; nine grandchildren, Aubrey, Kylen, Branson, Dang Dang, Cameron, Wyatt, Corbin, Myah and Carson; and several nieces and nephews.

The family received friends from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept, 20, at Townson Rose Funeral Home Chapel in Murphy.

A graveside service followed at the Bryant family cemetery. Pastor Matt Mull officiated. Burial was in the Bryant family cemetery. Pallbearers were Brian Hamby, Ryan Hamby, Sonny Jones, John Pendergrass, Andrew Jones and Little John Pendergrass.

You may send tributes to the Bryant family at mem.com.

Townson Rose Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.