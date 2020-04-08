Pearly Bradshaw

Body

Pearly Walter Bradshaw, 87, of Marble, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Cherokee County, and son of the late Virgil and Lizzie Newton Bradshaw.

Pearly retired from the City of Charlotte as a supervisor. He was a member of Murphy Church of God.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, William and John “Bert” Bradshaw; and sisters, Hazel Johnson, infant May Dean Bradshaw and Irene Freeman.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Shirley Bradshaw; two sons, Walter Bradshaw and wife Lynn and Tommy Bradshaw and wife Cheryl; five daughters, Brenda Bryant and husband Russell, Shelly Morrison and husband Mike, Sandra Wilson and husband Gary, Phyllis Blaylock and husband Marlon and Cynthia Bradshaw; one brother, Claude Bradshaw; two sisters, Oleen Holland and Lucille Whitehead; 20 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grand-daughter.

The family held a private service Thursday, April 2, at Murphy Church of God.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Murphy Church of God, 129 Church of Christ Road, Murphy, NC 28906.

You may send tributes to the Bradshaw family at townson-rose.com.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.