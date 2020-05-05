Paul Charles Lovingood

Body

Paul Charles “P.C.” Lovingood, 35, of Murphy, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, in Garner.

He was a native of Cherokee County, where he lived most of his life.

Paul had worked for West Contracting more than 16 years.

He was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Marble.

Paul was preceded in death by a sister, Crystal Lovingood.

He was the son of Doug and Kathy Gibby Lovingood of Marble.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are a daughter, Kaylee Lovingood of Marble; a son, Cody Lovingood of Marble; a sister, Misty Lovingood of Marble; two brothers, Jeremy C. Lovingood of Marble and Chris Lovingood and wife Tracye of Murphy; maternal grandparents, John and Lois Gibby; and paternal grandparents, Cecil and Wanda Lovingood.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 2, in Oak Grove Baptist Church with the Revs. Paul Ray Morgan, Blake Ritz and Randall Moss officiating. The interment was in Moss Cemetery. Pallbearers were Jonathan Dickey, Greg and Josh Lovingood, Adam Leatherwood, Josh Gibson and Jake Stillwell.

The family received friends from noon-1:45 p.m. Saturday, May 2, at Oak Grove Baptist Church prior to the services.

Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy, was in charge of all arrangements.

An online guest register is available at iviefuneralhome.com.