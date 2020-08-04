Body

Paul Alan Ledford, known as P.A. to friends and family, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Lifecare Nursing Home in Ducktown, Tenn. He was 69 years old.

P.A. was a lifelong resident of Cherokee County, having grown up on the creek banks of Peachtree community and graduating from Murphy High School in 1969. Peachtree Memorial Baptist Church, of which he was a member, now sits on the land that was his childhood homeplace.

Small in stature but large in life, P.A. was a fun-loving friend to all. He was an avid dancer, a passion that started during his youth as a member of the clogging team, The Carolina Sweethearts. When he wasn’t tearing up the dance floor, he could be found on Lake Hiawassee and was known by many friends as one of the best water skiers in the county. He loved camping and being outdoors, and as an avid music lover, his historical recall of songs, albums and artists was remarkable.

He was the son of the late Paul Alvin and Eunice Aileen Henry Ledford. P.A. was also preceded in death by a close companion, Barbara Rhodes.

Surviving are a son, Chris Ledford of Murphy; a sister, Sandy Forrister and husband Steve of Murphy; three nieces, Brittney Forrister of Nashville, Tenn., Jordan Winston and husband Dave of Tampa, Fla., Abigail Williams and husband Adam of Charlotte; and a nephew, Hudson Forrister and wife Jillian of Maryville, Tenn.

A memorial service was held at 6 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, in the chapel of Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy, with Steve Forrister officiating. The services were live streamed on https://www.facebook.com/iviefh/.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of P.A. Ledford to Peachtree Memorial Baptist Church, 1650 N.C. 141, Murphy, NC 28906.

Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy, was in charge of all arrangements.

