Patricia Whipple

Patricia Sue Whipple, 79, of Murphy, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020.

She was born in Dade County, Fla., to the late William and Norma Wiley.

Patricia was an administrative assistant. She was a prolific quilter, loved animals and volunteered at the Food Bank.

Patricia was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She was a member of Shepherd of the Mountain Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Whipple.

She is survived by two daughters, Ronda Mingus and Lori Mercer; four grandchildren, Joshua Mingus, Holly Mingus, Noe and Jason, Aimee Mingus and Jake Mercer; and two great-grandchildren, Daelin Mingus and Noah Ashe.

Funeral services were held at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 30, at Townson-Rose Funeral Home Chapel in Murphy. Pastors Chris West and Wil Posey officiated.

The family received friends from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, May 30, at Townson-Rose Funeral Home.

You may send tributes to the Whipple family at townson-rose.com.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.