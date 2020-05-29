Nancy Cash

Body

Nancy McClung Fawcett Cash, 79, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 in Bentonville, Ark.

She was born Nov. 6, 1940, in Jackson, Tenn., to Hugh and Virginia McClung. She is preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Anne Rumbough; and stepdad, Cedric Mortimer Robertson.

She was a devoted mother, grandmother and friend.

She had an insatiable appetite for knowledge, history, genealogy, needlepoint and reading.

She loved working at Lambuth University, where she spent her career as assistant to the president and retired in 2006.

Everyone she met loved her and her feisty sense of humor and wit.

She is survived by her husband; Lloyd Cash Sr. of Murphy; daughter, Anne Fawcett Moser and husband Gary of Bentonville, Ark.; son, Thomas “Mac” Fawcett and wife Laurie of Hickory Valley, Tenn.; stepchildren, Kim C. Talliferro of Houston, Texas, and Lloyd Cash Jr. of Murphy; and grandchildren, Michael Moser of Bentonville, Ark., John Moser of Nashville, Tenn., Thomas Fawcett and Maxwell Fawcett of Hickory Valley, Tenn.; step-grandchildren, Laramie and Lisa Russell; great-grandchild, Alex Fawcett; and nieces, Mimi R. Ingram and Pam R.Tipton.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, The Humane Society, Shriner’s Hospital or James White’s Fort in Knoxville, Tenn.

A graveside service and celebration of life will be held at a later date in Bolivar, Tenn.

Cremation arrangements have been entrusted in the care of Stockdale-Moody Funeral Home in Rogers, Ark.

To place an online tribute, please visit stockdalemoody.com.