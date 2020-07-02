Mary Lou Gregory

Body

Mary Lou “Sue” Bradley Gregory, 71, of Andrews, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

She was a native and resident of Cherokee County, and daughter of Wayne and Imogene Truett Bradley.

Mary was multi-talented and served in many occupations before attending college in her 40s and finding her passion in teaching until she retired. She enjoyed outdoor activities, which included working in her yard and flowers. She also loved her family and spending time with all of them.

Mary enjoyed going to church and had a strong faith. She attended Faith Baptist Tabernacle Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Janice Bradley.

She is survived by one son, Jeff Gregory and wife Sally; three brothers, Ronnie Bradley and wife Alice, Donnie Bradley and wife Kay, and Tony Bradley; one sister, Beverly Chandler and husband Kirk; five nephews, Noah, Jesse and Caleb Chandler, and Patrick and Adam Bradley; and one niece, Lori Bradley Adams.

The family will have a private service.

You may send tributes to the Gregory family at townson-rose.com.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.