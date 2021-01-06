Marilyn Jordan

Body

Marilyn Amos Jordan, 80, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at 7:38 p.m. at Erlanger Western Carolina Hospital.

She was born in Cherokee County on Feb. 16, 1940, to the late Charles Nathan Amos and Mabel Elaine Kilpatrick.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Rita Mayes and Omega Beach; two sisters, Janice Amos and Nell White; grandson, David Beach; ex-husband, Roy Shue; and her dog, Peanut, who was her constant companion till he passed away.

She enjoyed quilting, camping, bowling, watching John Wayne movies and television’s The Little House on the Prairie. She drove a school bus for Cabarras County for several years and was a teacher’s aide for the same county until the state cut funding for it. She also worked in the food industry for several years before moving over here, where she has been residing for the past 11 years.

She is survived by a daughter, Debrah Nassrah and husband Kamil of Jacksonville, Fla.; two sons, Lee Shue of Statesville, and Eddie Hall and wife Lynn of Blacksburg, S.C.; stepson, Eddie Shue and wife Susan of Concord; four sisters, Betty Fischer and Ann Palmer of Murphy; Sue Mann and husband of Oxforshire of England; Jean A. White of Woodstock, Ga.; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many friends.

Due to the Covid-19, the family has chosen not to hold a memorial. Instead, later on, the family will hold a remembrance in her name to be held at the home of her sisters, Betty and Ann.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

You may send tributes to the family at www.townson-rose.com.