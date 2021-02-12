Body

Margaret Burch Ridenhour, 87, of Murphy passed away Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 in a Murphy care facility.

She was born February 19, 1933 in Wadesboro, to the late Benjamin Bradley and Alice Osborn Burch. She had attended Wadesboro City Schools and the University of North Carolina Greensboro.

Margaret was married in 1954 to Paul V. Ridenhour, Jr. and was happily married for 44 years until his passing in 1998. They moved to Murphy in 1958 to help establish WKRK, the first radio station in Murphy, where Margaret worked alongside her husband as secretary and bookkeeper.

They later purchased Darnell’s Men’s Wear in 1973 which became “The Man’s Corner” that Margaret managed and co-owned until retiring in 1989.

Margaret was a member of Murphy First Baptist since 1961 and had taught Sunday School for twelve years. She had volunteered with both Cub and Girl Scouts as well as the Band Booster Club.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by her son-in-law, Lee Ferguson.

Surviving are a daughter, Susan Ridenhour Ferguson, of Murphy; a son, Paul V. Ridenhour III, of Clyde, North Carolina; two grandchildren, Leanne Ferguson Grady and husband, Jacob, of Raleigh, and Bryan Ferguson and wife, Kerrigan, of Murphy; and a great-granddaughter, Evie Kate Ferguson.

A private graveside service will be held Friday Feb. 12, 2021 in Sunset Cemetery with Dr. Chester Jones officiating.

Pallbearers will be Edwin James, Victor Stiles, Jerry Collins, and Tim Radford.

The body will lay in state from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 at the Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made in memory of Margaret Ridenhour to Gideons International, P.O. Box 164, Murphy, NC 28906.

Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy in charge of all arrangements.

