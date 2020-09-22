Marcia Green

Body

Marcia Elaine Rogers Green, 63, of Murphy, passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Cherokee County, and the daughter to the late Marvin and Mazie Dockery Rogers.

She had worked at Moog for more than 40 years.

Marcia loved many things such as cooking, fishing, playing online games, gardening and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband, Richard Green; one son, Jason Rogers and wife Patti; two daughters, Shanna Brooke Rogers Van Horn, and McKayla Green and Dennis Chen; two brothers, Ronald Rogers and wife Sandra, Kenny Green and wife Dale; two sisters, Kathy Carter and husband Johnny, and Charlene Payne and husband Michael; two aunts, Helen Dockery and Ann Mingus; and several nieces and nephews, Penny Lovingood and husband Travis, Brent Carter, Misty Graves and husband Todd, Tina Green Hannah and Elizabeth Inman.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Townson‑Rose Funeral Home Chapel of Murphy. Pastor Ronald Greene will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the family to help with funeral expenses to Richard Green, 14 Randy Lane, Murphy, NC 28906.

You may send tributes to the Green family at www.mem.com.

Townson‑Rose Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.