Madeline Gregory

Madeline Phillips Gregory, 75, of Murphy, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

She was born in Graham County to the late Leonard and Minnie Phillips.

Madeline was a hairdresser for more than 45 years for Duncan’s Beauty Shop.

She loved her grandkids and great-grandkids.

Madeline was a member of Tomotla Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Gregory; brother, Joseph Phillips; and sister, Billie Ray Carver.

She is survived by two daughters, Tonya Taylor of Murphy and Teresa Dills and husband Clifton of Murphy; two sisters, Janice Schnitterbaum and Marilyn Kendrick; three grandchildren, Ashton Taylor, Austin Dills and Jared Dills; and two great-grandchildren, AnnaBelle Taylor and Kylie Frankford.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

You may send tributes to the Gregory family at townson-rose.com.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.