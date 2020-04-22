Madeline Gregory

Madeline Phillips Gregory, 75, of Murphy, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
She was born in Graham County to the late Leonard and Minnie Phillips.
Madeline was a hairdresser for more than 45 years for Duncan’s Beauty Shop.
She loved her grandkids and great-grandkids.
Madeline was a member of Tomotla Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Gregory; brother, Joseph Phillips; and sister, Billie Ray Carver.
She is survived by two daughters, Tonya Taylor of Murphy and Teresa Dills and husband Clifton of Murphy; two sisters, Janice Schnitterbaum and Marilyn Kendrick; three grandchildren, Ashton Taylor, Austin Dills and Jared Dills; and two great-grandchildren, AnnaBelle Taylor and Kylie Frankford.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
You may send tributes to the Gregory family at townson-rose.com.
Townson-Rose Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.