Madeline Gregory

Madeline Gregory

    Madeline Phillips Gregory, 75, of Murphy, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
    She was born in Graham County to the late Leonard and Minnie Phillips.
    Madeline was a hairdresser for more than 45 years for Duncan’s Beauty Shop.
    She loved her grandkids and great-grandkids.
    Madeline was a member of Tomotla Baptist Church.
    In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Gregory; brother, Joseph Phillips; and sister, Billie Ray Carver.
    She is survived by two daughters, Tonya Taylor of Murphy and Teresa Dills and husband Clifton of Murphy; two sisters, Janice Schnitterbaum and Marilyn Kendrick; three grandchildren, Holly Taylor, Austin Dills and Jared Dills; and two great-grandchildren, AnnaBel Taylor and Kylie Frankford.
    A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
    You may send tributes to the Gregory family at townson-rose.com.
    Townson-Rose Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.