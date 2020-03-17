Luke Bayless

Body

Luke E. Bayless, 72, of Blairsville, Ga., and formerly of Murphy, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, in a Union County, Ga., care facility.

He was a native of Knoxville, Tenn., and grew up and lived in Murphy most of his life before moving to Hiawassee, Ga., in 1997.

He was a veteran of the Vietnam War with two bronze stars. Luke was a self-employed electrician, retiring in 2005 after 20 years.

He was a Mason and Shriner in Chattanooga, Tenn.

He was the son of the late John Henry and Harriett Ann Louise Axley Bayless.

Surviving are a brother, John Graham Bayless, Army LTC (retired) and wife Sheila of Blairsville; two nephews, Eric Jonathan Bayless and wife Tiffany of Atlanta, Ga., and Jeremy Graham Bayless and wife Diana of Dunedin, Fla.; and two great-nephews, Joshua Bayless and Bodhi Bayless; and a great-niece, Vivian Bayless.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, March 16, in the chapel of Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy. His brother, Graham, gave the eulogy. The interment was in Sunset Cemetery with military graveside rites provided by Murphy American Legion Post 96, Hayesville VFW Post 6812 and Hayesville American Legion Post 532. Pallbearers were Seth Hyatt, Brian Kruger, Bill McKeever, Eric Bayless, Jeremy Bayless and Glen Alexander.

The family received friends from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in memory of Luke Edward Bayless to the church of your choice or to Parkinson Association of the Carolinas, 2101 Sardis Road N., Suite 102, Charlotte, NC 28227.

Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy, was in charge of all arrangements.

An online guest register is available at iviefuneralhome.com.