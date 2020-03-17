Body

LT Farner, 92, of Murphy, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020.

LT was a native of Cherokee County, and the son of the late Edgar and Wilda Davis Farner.

He was a gentle, kind and very humble man, who was a wonderful dad, grandfather and husband. LT enjoyed fishing and hunting.

He was a member and deacon of Maltby Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons, Lonnie Harold Farner and Eddie Dean Farner; brother, Fess Farner; sisters, Jean Lovingood and Barbara Hughes; and granddaughter, Candy Swanson.

LT is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Helen Ruth Totherow Farner; daughter, Becky Jo Davis and husband Charles; brother, Dale Farner; sisters, Judy Hall and husband Warren, Lois Pace and Louise Stalcup and husband Charlie; grandchildren and spouses, Dean and Cheryl Farner, Leann and Mike Pendergrass and April and Anthony Woody; and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services was held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Maltby Baptist Church. The Revs. Ted Hughes and Kenny White officiated. Pallbearers were Michael Paul Lovingood, Brandon Totherow, Mitchell Totherow, Bobby Pace, Mark Laney and Dean Stalcup. Burial followed in Tomotla Community Cemetery.

The family received friends from noon-2 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Maltby Baptist Church.

You may send tributes to the family at townson-rose.com.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.