Lou Jean Kilpatrick

Lou Jean Nations Kilpatrick, 77, of Murphy, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Cherokee County, and the daughter of the late Clyde and Pauline Burrell Nations.

Lou Jean worked for Townson-Rose Funeral Home for more than 50 years and helped many families during their most difficult times.

She enjoyed working in her flowers, bird watching and taking care of her animals – especially her two cats, Tiger and Leo.

Lou Jean loved her family, all her nieces and nephews, especially her grandchildren and friends. She enjoyed going out to eat a good meal and going on vacation in the summers, especially to the beach.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, James “Jim” Kilpatrick; three brothers, Charles, Nevert and Kenneth Nations; one sister, Ourren Jones; and a grandson, Kagan McCracken.

She is survived by one daughter, Angela McCracken and husband Elliott; one brother, Clyde Nations; three sisters, Linda Fay Wright, Nancy Walker and Lois Chastain; and one granddaughter, Ashley McCracken.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 28, at Townson-Rose Funeral Home Chapel in Murphy. The Rev. Aud Brown officiated. Burial was in Ranger United Methodist Church Cemetery.

The family received friends from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, April 28, at Townson-Rose Funeral Home.

You may send tributes to the Kilpatrick family at townson-rose.com.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.