Lori Mercer

Lori Ann Mercer, 58, of Murphy, passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020.

She was born in Dade County, Fla., but resided in Murphy.

She was the daughter to the late Bob and Patricia Whipple.

Lori was an area specialist with USDA Rural Development. She was a prolific quilter and animal lover.

Lori was a member of First United Methodist Church of Murphy. She was a U.S. Army veteran of Operation Desert Storm.

She is survived by her son, Jake Mercer and fiancee Cori Tays; one sister, Ronda Mingus; two nieces, Holly Mingus Noe and Aimee Mingus; and one nephew, Josh Mingus.

No services are planned at this time.

You may send tributes to the Mercer family at townson-rose.com.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.