Body

Lola Jean Coleman, 81, of Murphy, passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.

Lola had moved to Gastonia from the Murphy area in 1958, but moved back to Cherokee County in 1976.

She was the daughter of the late Grady and Josephene Swanson Jones.

Lola graduated from Hiwassee Dam School. She had worked at three sewing industries before retiring from Levi Strauss with 16 years of service.

Lola was saved at 19 years old at Loray Baptist Church in Gastonia. She had taught Sunday school and vacation Bible school with children through adults. Lola loved studying the Bible. She was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church, N.C. 294, where she was also a Sunday school teacher and served as a WMU director.

Lola was a lot of things to a lot of people, but most of all she was a faithful Christian, an unconditionally loving mother, granny and friend. She loved everyone she met and everyone she knew loved her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Coleman; one daughter, Myra “Jeanie” Newsome; six brothers, Windom, Jim, Maynard, Cecil, Jay and Von Jones; and two sisters, Lois Meek and Lettie Jones.

She was survived by two sons, Reggie Coleman and wife Connie of Lawrenceburg, Tenn., and Dwight Coleman of Murphy; one brother, Varnel Jones of Murphy; one sister, Lexie Weaver; three grandchildren, Caitlin and Dakota Howard, Zach Coleman and Logan Coleman; and four great-grandchildren, Landon, Braidon, Fletcher and Grady.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at Townson-Rose Funeral Home in Murphy. Pastors Reggie Coleman and Randy Johnson officiated. Burial was at Swanson Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers were Zach Coleman, Logan Coleman, Andy Ware, Ron Jones, Brian Jones and Dakota Howard.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at Townson-Rose Funeral Home in Murphy.

The family asks that memorials be made to Swanson Baptist Church, c/o Andy Ware, 21 Annie Jones Road, Murphy, NC 28906 or send a memorial to your favorite charity.

You may send tributes to the Coleman family at townson-rose.com.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.